Crash on I-70 east of downtown Indy scatters truckload of cargo

INDIANAPOLIS — State police are investigating a Monday evening crash that injured one person and spilled a truckload of debris.

It happened around 7:30 on Interstate 70's westbound lanes at Emerson Avenue.

A box truck hauling beverage concentrate rolled over and landed in the grassy area between the highway and the Emerson ramp.

The driver became trapped in the badly damaged truck and had to be extricated by firefighters.

At least two lanes of the interstate were closed for more than an hour but have since reopened.