Crash on I-465 near Beech Grove leaves 1 dead

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Police are investigating a crash on Indianapolis' southeast side that left one person dead and closed a busy highway.

An alert from the Indiana Department of Transportation said the collision, reported around 11:30 p.m. Friday, had stopped all lanes of traffic on the eastbound side of Interstate 465 just west of Emerson Avenue.

INDOT said one person died in the crash, but no other details were immediately available.