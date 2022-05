The collision happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on I-465 near I-70 east.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a crash on an east side interstate highway.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on I-465 just south of I-70.

Few details were immediately available, but an alert from the Indiana Department of Transportation said the crash involved a fatal injury to one person.

The two left lanes of the highway were closed for the investigation.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as additional information becomes available.