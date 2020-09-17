Crash on I-69 in northeast Indiana claims three lives

Seven vehicles, including two semi tractor-trailers, were involved in the collision Wednesday afternoon.

AUBURN, Ind. — Three people were killed in a crash involving seven vehicles in northeast Indiana Wednesday afternoon.

State police said the crash happened on Interstate 69 just north of Auburn at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. An ISP detective drove up on the collision and called for ambulances and rescue equipment.

A preliminary investigation indicated the crash happened after traffic on the highway had slowed or stopped approaching a construction zone. Troopers said a semi driver approached the traffic “at a high rate of speed” and “failed to slow or take evasive action” to avoid the congestion.

The semi first collided with two SUVs and a passenger car. The impact forced the car into the back of another semi. Two other vehicles were able to swerve out of the direct path of the truck and weren’t badly damaged.

The driver of one of the cars was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rescue personnel had to extricate two victims from an SUV. They later died at a Fort Wayne hospital. Three other passengers from the same vehicle were hospitalized.

The names of the deceased have not yet been released, pending notification of family.

The crash closed the highway for more than five hours.