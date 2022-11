The power company said the crash damaged a circuit that initially knocked out power to about 5,000 customers.

INDIANAPOLIS — A power outage on the near north side of Indianapolis Friday evening was thanks to a car crash.

A spokesperson for AES Indiana tells 13News there was an accident at West 21st Street and Boulevard Place.

The power company said the crash damaged a circuit that initially knocked out power to about 5,000 customers. Most of those customers had power restored by 5:30 p.m.