Crash involving IPS bus on Indy's northeast side

Five children were riding on the bus when the crash happened near 25th and Dearborn streets east of Keystone Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — Emergency crews responded to a crash Monday morning involving an Indianapolis Public Schools bus and another vehicle on the northeast side.

An IPS spokesperson confirmed five elementary school students were on the bus when the crash occurred near the intersection of 25th Street and Dearborn Street east of Keystone Avenue.

Medics checked the children as well as the bus driver and a bus monitor for injuries at the scene. According to IMPD, there were only complaints of pain and soreness from those on the school bus.

Out of an abundance of caution, all students and the two adults on the bus were taken to local hospitals for further evaluation.

Parents of the students have been notified.

Investigators have not determined what led to the crash.