Crash involving ambulance closes I-70 on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A crash on Interstate 70 on the east side of Indianapolis closed all lanes of traffic heading into downtown at Emerson Avenue early Saturday morning.
The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. just east of the Emerson Avenue exit and involved an ambulance that was carrying a patient, a semi-trailer and several passenger vehicles.
Police are still investigating what happened, and have not shared information about injuries.
Police were able clear some of the vehicles involved and re-opened several lanes of traffic just before 8:15 a.m.
