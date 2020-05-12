Crash involving ambulance closes I-70 on Indy's east side

Police are still investigating what happened, and have not shared information about injuries.

INDIANAPOLIS — A crash on Interstate 70 on the east side of Indianapolis closed all lanes of traffic heading into downtown at Emerson Avenue early Saturday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. just east of the Emerson Avenue exit and involved an ambulance that was carrying a patient, a semi-trailer and several passenger vehicles.

Police were able clear some of the vehicles involved and re-opened several lanes of traffic just before 8:15 a.m.