Crash into flower shop renews concerns about reckless driving in Irvington

INDIANAPOLIS — Neighbors and business owners in Irvington say a weekend crash into a flower shop is part of a troubling trend of reckless driving on Washington Street.

Now, they're trying to brainstorm solutions to slow traffic down and keep people safe.

Crews spent Tuesday cleaning debris outside George Thomas Florist, days after a crash barreled right through the business in Irvington.

On Saturday night, the husband and wife owners started getting a flurry of text messages telling them there had been an accident at their shop. Only when they got there did they find out it was in their shop.

An SUV was on its top after speeding onto the sidewalk, splitting a metal pole in two and breaking through the window of the business.

"There's a car in our window," said co-owner Melissa Smith, "and just glass everywhere."

No one was injured, since the shop was closed at the time. The driver of the SUV is expected to be OK.

But business owners and neighbors in this area say the crash points to pattern of dangerous driving on Washington Street.

They say cars are simply going way too fast.

"A drag strip! It's just one big drag strip," said John Moore, a barber at The Bareknuckles Barbershop next door to George Thomas Florist. "I've watched people peel out, smoke behind their tires. It's terrible. It's like, 'Where do you have to go so fast?' That's an everyday scene."

"People going ten, 15, 20 miles over? That's an issue. That's dangerous," Smith said.

People are so concerned for pedestrian safety, they've posted signs next to the street, begging drivers to slow down.

The speed limit on Washington is 35 mph, 25 mph in the school zone.

But what Moore has witnessed?

"Normally? 40, 50 mph. You can tell right now looking at how fast people are going," he said. "I don't even like having my kids who go to school around this neighborhood. I don't like them being on Washington Street because of that, because of the safety."

Just a block away from the flower shop is where two years ago, nearly to the day, IPS first grader Hannah Crutchfield was hit and killed in a crosswalk outside her school.

That weighs heavily on the neighborhood.

Now with another crash, there's another push to find solutions.

Some suggestions include more police, more tickets, and more tactical urbanism projects like what's outside the school and what's been added on 10th Street. Colorful barriers were placed in the median there, to prevent people from speeding and overtaking other drivers.

"It might make you slow down. I know I did on 10th when barriers first went on," Moore said.

"I don't know if just speed bumps would help," Smith said. "A lot of the community members have posted signs, 'slow down' signs. I'm not sure if more of that would help? I feel like it just might take the community coming together and brainstorming."

"I'd like to see speed cameras," Moore added. "You throw a speed camera out there and you put a ticket into that person? That'll start slowing people down, especially when those bills start piling up."

Neighbors say something needs to be done before there's another crash and someone gets hurt.

13News reached out to the City-County councilor for Irvington. Councilor Jason Larrison said he supports the tactical urbanism policy from Indy DPW. He said he's also committed to working with neighborhood groups and businesses to implement their ideas to make streets safer.