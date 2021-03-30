Crash claims the life of Monroe County reserve deputy

It happened Monday afternoon on State Road 45 at Eller Road.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police in Monroe County said a reserve sheriff's deputy died in a traffic accident Monday afternoon.

A sheriff's department spokesperson said it happened around 4 p.m. on State Road 45 and Eller Road.

Deputy James Driver was responding to a crash with his emergency lights and siren on at the time of the accident.

Driver was taken to a Bloomington hospital where he later died.

He is originally from the UK and lived in Spencer, Indiana. Driver was sworn into the Monroe County Indiana Sheriff’s Office Reserve Division in June of 2018 and was a graduate of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Reserve Academy.

Driver leaves behind a wife, Anna Driver, one daughter and two step children.