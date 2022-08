Investigators have not shared what caused the crash and police have not released the extent of the injuries.

INDIANAPOLIS — A crash blocked all lanes of westbound Interstate 465 Friday morning near Carmel.

According to INDOT, the crash occurred between the Keystone Avenue and U.S. 31/Meridian exits before 10 a.m. and involved injuries, prompting police to divert traffic at the Keystone exit.

The left three lanes were back open to traffic by 10:45 a.m.