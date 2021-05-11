Country artist Craig Morgan performing at Brown County Music Center in November

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m. ET through the venue's website and Ticketmaster.

NASHVILLE, Ind. — More live music is coming to Nashville, Indiana.

Country artist Craig Morgan is scheduled to perform at Brown County Music Center Friday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m. ET through the venue's website and Ticketmaster.

At this time, the venue box office is open for in-person sales through outdoor ticketing windows only on Friday, June 25 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. as the Brown County Music Center continues to serve as a COVID-19 testing and vaccination site.

Morgan has had seven songs reach the Top 10 of Billboard's U.S. Hot Country Songs chart, including chart-topper "That's What I Love About Sunday," "Redneck Yacht Club" and "Bonfire."

Prior to his music career, Morgan served 17 years in the Army. He was awarded the Army’s Outstanding Civilian Service Medal in 2018 in recognition of his significant dedication to military men and women around the world.