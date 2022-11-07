Coworker starts GoFundMe to send body of delivery worker killed on the job back home

Alexander Colmenares Fernandez had only been in the U.S. for a month before he was killed while making a delivery in Greenwood for Home Depot.

GREENWOOD, Ind — A coworker of a man who was killed while making a delivery in Greenwood Monday morning has created a fundraiser to help pay for funeral expenses and send his body home to Venezuela.

(NOTE: The video in the player above is the Monday, June 11, report covering the crash.)

Alexander Colmenares Fernandez, 22, was making a delivery for Home Depot at a home in the 3000 block of Olive Branch Road when a pickup truck hit the box truck Fernandez was standing behind.

Fernandez was pinned between the pickup and the box truck and died at the scene. Two workers also standing behind the box truck were hit, too. They were both taken to the hospital with what police said appeared to be serious injuries.

The day after the crash, Fernandez's coworker, Luis Feliz, made a GoFundMe to pay for memorial expenses back in Venezuela.

According to Feliz, Fernandez had only been in the United States for a month before he died. He has no other family in the U.S. and his mother and father died this year from COVID-19.

Feliz added that Fernandez's brother is his only family back home and that Fernandez was trying to help him. Now, Feliz said, the brother is in the hospital himself.

Feliz's full statement on GoFundMe says the following:

