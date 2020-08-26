COVID-19 survivors urged to consider plasma donations

IU Health has been using plasma therapy since mid-April.

INDIANAPOLIS — Using plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients to treat people still fighting off the virus is nothing new for Indianapolis hospitals.

Dr. Nicolas Barros heads IU Health’s convalescent plasma program. They’ve been using plasma therapy since mid-April. So far, they’ve treated more than 200 patients with plasma therapy.

While it is unknown exactly how effective it is, it’s one of the only tools they have.

“Anecdotally, I would say yes,” said Dr. Barros. “We do have Remdesivir, we have Dexamethasone and we have convalescent plasma for treatment of patients with COVID-19. However, it is difficult to tell which one of them is providing the best benefit to the patient or if it is a combination that is providing the benefit.”

But right now there’s a need for more plasma. Vertsiti Blood Center of Indiana reports an urgent need for donors.

But that is to no fault of Emily Cornpropst.

“I, fortunately, am not afraid of needles at all,” said Cornpropst. She recovered from COVID-19 in early April and has since gone to donate plasma 10 times.

“It wasn’t an option for me. I’m available. My body is handling it well. It’s a way that I can give back,” she said.

She is also a nurse at Franciscan Health, and from what she’s seen, there’s no doubt there is a benefit and she's urging anyone who has had and beaten COVID-19 to consider donating.

“We have to do whatever we can to try to beat this virus. This is one that is having positive effects on patients,” said Cornpropst. “It is still in the research phase but it is working, so we have to continue to work with what we have and we have to continue on with this treatment.”

For more information:

If you have recovered from COVID-19 and are interested in donating plasma, you can find out more information from Versiti Blood Center.

Potential recovered COVID-19 donors are asked to call a special Versiti hotline: 1-866-702-HOPE (866-702-4673)

Potential donors can also find out more about Versiti’s convalescent COVID-19 plasma program and register here.

How to become a COVID-19 recovered plasma donor through IU Health:

Those who have recovered from COVID-19 and are willing to donate plasma should complete this online screening form.