COVID 19 vaccine trials: What does 'efficacy rate' mean?

INDIANAPOLIS — Moderna announced Monday an analysis of its phase three clinical COVID-19 vaccine trial showed an efficacy rate of nearly 95 percent.

So what exactly does that mean?

Moderna says about 30,000 people participated in the trial. 95 participants became infected with COVID-19.

Of those 95 people, the vast majority, 90, had been taking a placebo. Only five had received the vaccine. Moderna translates that into the vaccine having a 94.5 percent efficacy rate.

But experts say we won't know the real effectiveness until the vaccine has been given to a larger number of people in everyday circumstances.

Dr. Paul Calkin, Interim Chief Medical Executive at IU Health, said that's also the case for Pfizer's vaccine, which is also nearing completion of its phase three clinincal COVID-19 vaccine trial.

“Both of these are interim analyses, so it'll probably be a couple years before we really know how good they are,” Calkin said. “But they're both extremely encouraging.”