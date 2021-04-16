COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens on Indy’s eastside to provide accessibility to high-risk populations

The goal is to make the vaccine more accessible to people in that area.

INDIANAPOLIS — A new COVID-19 vaccine clinic opened Wednesday on the Indianapolis’ east side. The clinic is offering the two-dose Moderna vaccine.

Marion County Public Health Department’s director Dr. Virginia Caine said they looked at a “social vulnerability index” provided by state health officials, which showed the east side had no vaccination sites, but its population is considered high-risk.

“There is a higher rate of African Americans and Hispanics in that area and a higher poverty rate, unemployment, and people with chronic medical conditions,” Dr. Caine said. “So, wow, here are some of our highest-risk populations, that don’t have convenient access to healthcare.”

The new clinic gave out 400 doses of the vaccine on Wednesday with a “steady” amount of people on Thursday.

Tanya Anderson and Shanita Brooks came together saying the process was very easy.

“I called yesterday and got scheduled for today. You can’t beat that,” Anderson said.

Health officials hope to administer up to 800 doses of the vaccine per day.

“This is a good location for a lot of people, especially over in this area. They need this clinic in this area for COVID-19. They need to get these shots in,” said Derrick Williams who came for his shot Thursday.

Others like Brian Jones signed up not only to protect himself but also those around him.

“To me, it is silly not to go ahead and get it,” Jones said. “It’s not about ourselves, it’s about others that we are around too. If we think about it that way, it will be a better place for everybody.”

Jones said he hopes more people are informed about this clinic and sign up.

“Especially in areas like this, people don’t know where they can get vaccinated and it’s not that they don’t want to, they are not aware of places like this that offer it,” he said.

The new clinic is located at 9503 East 33rd Street. It will be opening during the following hours:

Tuesdays: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesdays and Thursdays: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fridays: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sundays and Mondays: closed