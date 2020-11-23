COVID-19 outbreak impacts Johnson County first responders

Fifteen people on the front lines in Bargersville had to go off the job.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — The surge in COVID-19 cases statewide has created a spike for first responders, too.

Dozens of public safety workers in Johnson County have been diagnosed with the virus recently.

Hazmat suits now replace fire gear each morning in Bargersville. The firehouses undergo strong sanitizing after a coronavirus outbreak.

Fifteen people on the front lines in Bargersville had to go off the job.

"But along with those 15, we've had a lot of people who've been in direct contact with the 15. In an agency our size, it doesn't take long to knock out our manpower and get into a kind of critical situation," Bargersville Fire Deputy Chief Mike Pruitt said. "We just can't close doors you know. We can't send people home from work and close the office down for the day. The one thing we can't do is lose the front line folks."

They did shut down fire stations for a few hours, to get new staff in and decontaminate.

Deputy Chief Pruitt, now recovered, was one of the COVID-positive who had to quarantine at home for ten days.

"It started with a little scratch in the throat on a Friday. On a Saturday I started getting the body aches and was like 'OK, gotta go get tested'. I had some hot flashes, feet went numb, so some very weird symptoms that came along with it. Fatigue has lingered but I'm getting better each day. Getting the energy back."

Greenwood Police had an outbreak, too.

Seventeen employees, a mix of officers and civilians, have been diagnosed with the virus, including one officer who had to be hospitalized for several days.

Most cases were in the detective division.

"It seemed like all of a sudden it just really hit in the last couple weeks, to where we had a lot of employees the tests were coming back positive," Greenwood Assistant Police Chief Matthew Fillenwarth said. "Pretty much all of them said they felt terrible the entire time they had it: fevers, body aches, shortness of breath."

Greenwood and Bargersville said contact tracing shows the infections and exposures likely started off the clock.

"Most of our tracing goes back to outside of the firehouse, not to a patient, where we're in full PPE," Pruitt said.

"We sanitize the police department, we sanitize the vehicles. The officers wear masks everywhere they go, gloves," Fillenwarth said. "You can't be probably cautious enough I guess because our officers were all cautious, you know, and it came through pretty hard on us."

Staffing shortages at both departments caused an increase in overtime costs, $40,000 in Bargersville alone.

Pruitt says they have the money in the budget, but they hope to get reimbursed in the future with CARES Act funding.

Most police and firefighters are back on the job.

Greenwood still has five cases right now and Fillenwarth is quarantined at home after contact with an officer who has symptoms and is awaiting test results.

But safety, all around, is much more strict, to stop the spread.