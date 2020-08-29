COVID-19 changing animal shelters' funding, adoption events

Animal rescue groups typically hold their "Clear the Shelter" events around this time of year, but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has them rethinking their events.

INDIANAPOLIS — Usually around this time of year, animal rescue groups are doing their “Clear the Shelter” events in hopes of finding loving homes for hundreds of animals.

But this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, animal groups are having to rethink their events and adoption methods.

Indianapolis Animal Care Services had a successful “Clear the Shelters” campaign this month. To give more time to get animals adopted during the pandemic, the shelter made it a month-long event instead of the typical day or weekend.

“Usually, we see a whole rush of people since it is one day or a couple of days but with this being the whole month, it has been stretched out," said Roxie Randall, manager of community outreach for IACS. "We have been able to have a little bit more fun with it."

So far, almost 300 pets have been adopted from the shelter, and 178 are still looking for forever homes.

“It is really fulfilling for us to see them go from that scared dog kind of sitting back in their kennels to one day, they are greeting us at the door and then the next day, they are walking out with their new family,” she said.

Right now, the general public isn’t allowed inside, but IACS is doing scheduled meet-and-greets outside in the play areas, as well as walk-up adoptions on Wednesdays only.

“We are going to be continuing those for the foreseeable future," Randall said. "On Wednesdays, an appointment isn’t required to come and adopt an animal with us, but it is required all other days."

But other shelters that are government-funded are searching for funds, like the Human Society for Hamilton County, which lost a significant chunk of their operating budget. The shelter also had to cancel one of its largest fundraisers and scale others back.

To pitch in, Noble Coffee & Tea in downtown Noblesville is helping raise money for the city's humane society.

The coffee shop created a special coffee roast called “Rescue Roast” and a cocktail named after one of the longtime dogs at the shelter. Part of the proceeds will go to the Humane Society.

“Being able to do something that includes something we love, which is roasting coffee, and also benefiting the animals and the people that work so hard to take care of them, it is sort of a win-win,” said Robyn Littler, co-owner of the coffee shop.

Littler is hoping to expand the fundraiser to other businesses in downtown Noblesville.