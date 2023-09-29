Court docs detail 140 mph chase with 19-year-old before crash that killed 3 on Indy's east side

The crash happened Sept. 26 around 10 p.m. at East 10th Street and North Mitthoefer Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — Court documents reveal information on what led to a chase with a Dodge Challenger and Indiana State Police minutes before the Challenger was involved in a deadly crash on Sept. 26.

According to the court docs, Luis Lebya-Gonzalez, 19, was driving his Dodge Challenger and had his 14-year-old brother, Christian Leyba-Gonzalez, and 32-year-old cousin, Jose Gonzalez Jr., with him. Family said the three were going to get McDonalds and Lebya-Gonzalez later told police he was taking his cousin on a joyride as he hadn't been in the Challenger before.

While on East Washington Street at Mitthoefer Road, Indiana State Police said they tried stop Lebya-Gonzalez for speeding, following too closely, and weaving in-and-out of traffic.

The chase hit speeds of 140 mph, according to an investigator's inspection of dash cam video.

ISP claims troopers gave up on the chase at East 10th Street and German Church Road – about one mile from the crash at East 10th Street and Mitthoefer Road.

Three minutes after terminating the pursuit, IMPD received calls about the crash.

At the crash scene, troopers said Lebya-Gonzalez was saying he was the driver and asking medics to check on his brother.

A witness said the Challenger blew past her at the intersection going more than 100 mph and went through a red light, colliding with a Toyota.

The driver of the Toyota, later identified as 21-year-old Makayla Hankins, died after being taken to a hospital. There was no one else in that car, police said.

At the hospital, police claim Lebya-Gonzalez made a statement saying he was sorry. Lebya-Gonzalez said he did not know if the police were still chasing him when he crashed. Lebya-Gonzalez had minor injures. He was arrested and faces a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement causing death.