Couple who met while working at the same grocery retire 50 years later

Becky and Ed Osowski will have given the store more than 100 years of combined service.

MISHAWAKA, Ind. — A couple who met at work is now retiring together.

But what makes their story remarkable is that they gave their employer a combined 100 years of service.

Becky and Ed Osowski started working at a Mishawaka grocery store as teenagers, in 1970 and 1969 respectively.

Becky retired this week. Ed will do the same later this year.

And it's a family affair. One of their three children and two of their grandchildren have worked at that same store.

“It’s been a great experience, it’s been a big family experience, lots of friends, lots of customers that have become friends and family,” said Becky.

They plan to travel in retirement. They've already been to Honduras, Holland and Spain.

