Couple spends 60th wedding anniversary in ICU, fighting for their lives with COVID-19

Their son, 54, also ended up in ICU with the virus.

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — In their 60 years of marriage, Connersville couple Ray and Carol Stephen have spent little time apart.

That was before coronavirus hit.

“It’s something I don’t never want to go through and wouldn’t want to see anybody go through what we went through,” said the couple's son, Ryan.

Ryan, 54, ended up in the ICU with COVID-19 in late March, just days after Carol and Ray also ended up in the ICU. Carol and Ray were both on ventilators, fighting the sometimes-deadly virus.

“At one time, we were all within feet of each other in different rooms,” Ryan said.

Ryan was able to go home within six days. Before he left, he was allowed in to his mom’s room to say goodbye. That’s how badly she was doing.

“I didn’t think I would see her alive again,” Ryan said.

Carol and Ray spent their 60th wedding anniversary in the hospital, just down the hall from each other, both fighting for their lives.

“I was really scared that I’d be coming out of the hospital without my mom and dad, and I would lose both of them,” Ryan said.

Instead, the couple recovered. Ray was home within four weeks, and Carol just got home a few weeks ago.

“Doctors and nurses have told us that it’s a miracle she survived,” Ryan said. “I do feel like it’s a miracle that she’s around, that they’re both here. We’re all back to being a family again."

Ryan said when the time is right, the family plans to celebrate the anniversary his parents missed because of the global pandemic.