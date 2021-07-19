Counting Crows performing at White River State Park in August

INDIANAPOLIS — Counting Crows is coming to Indy in August.
The rock band is performing at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Tuesday, Aug. 17. The concert begins at 7 p.m.
Singers-songwriters Matt Sucich and Seán Barna are the opening acts.
Counting Crows released their eighth studio album, titled "Butter Miracle," earlier this year. The band has had two songs reach the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100: "Mr. Jones" (No. 5) and "A Long December" (No. 6).
General admission tickets in the lawn are selling for $29.95 each. Click here to purchase tickets.
