Council to vote on controversial changes to police board

INDIANAPOLIS — A controversial proposal to give citizens more say and oversight in police policy goes before the City-County Council Monday night.

Advocates say it gives the community a voice and provides more transparency. But opponents say it hamstrings the chief, by putting policy-making in the hands of an appointed board.

Fraternal Order of Police President Rick Snyder said, "We want to see this proposal stopped and fixed."

Proposal 237 has to do with what's known as the General Orders, a working document that spells out the policy and procedures for IMPD.

The General Orders Review Board keeps track of and weighs in on new policies and revisions. Currently, it's comprised of three IMPD officers.

Proposal 237 calls for adding four civilians to the board, giving it a civilian majority.

"It's not about fairness, it's about power," Republican Councilor Paul Annee said. And giving in to "partisan politics."

"It would strip the ultimate accountability and authority of the chief of police for policy making of the police department," Snyder said.

Pastor Ken Sullivan, the faith leader at New Direction Church, disagrees.

"This is an added layer of accountability and partnering through co-governing," he said.

Sullivan is also part of Faith Indiana, which has pressed for the changes. He said giving civilians a say in how officers do their jobs is good for everyone.

"We believe it will absolutely improve relations with the community and build trust and credibility," Sullivan said. "It will bring more unity and make people feel reassured when they have a voice and a seat at the table."

Snyder said while he welcomes civilian input, it should not majority-civilian "and put in the hands of an unelected board."

Democratic Councilor Leroy Robinson, on of the sponsors of proposal said he planned to introduce an amendment allowing the police chief "some flexibility. If he disagrees with an order that is passed by a majority of the board, he is able to bring it before the Council for a full hearing [...] allow the council to hear him out and possibly have them override the order that was passed."

Robinson said another change? Felons will be not allowed to serve on the board. It was another part of the proposal the FOP strongly opposed.

Republicans also planned to propose amendments, including changes to the board make-up.

Annee said he would suggest a six-member board with three offices and three civilians.

Snyder said if the proposal passes in its current form, the FOP will lobby the mayor to veto it, so they could start from scratch.

A spokesperson for the mayor said he's supported the initial plan and board make-up. Sullivan hopes that's the case.

"This is something we really think is ground-breaking and could be embraced across the nation," Sullivan said.

IMPD Chief Randal Taylor released the following statement:

"IMPD has listened to recent calls for change in policing and public safety, and taken steps to better reflect the way our community wants us to serve. And we recognize the need for civilian participation in our processes, for it is only when we all work together that we will see the improvement in public safety that our community deserves.

That’s why we have created a higher standard for use of force, banned the dangerous practice of no-knock warrants, and are implementing a permanent body-worn camera program. It’s also why we are finalizing the new Use of Force Review Board with significant civilian participation, which will have the authority to review any use of force by an IMPD officer.