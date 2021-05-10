Council expands smoking ban to include parks

It amends current Marion County code to prohibit smoking in parks which are owned or leased by the city or county.

INDIANAPOLIS — Smoking in Indianapolis parks will soon be banned after the City-County Council approved a measure to expand existing rules.

Proposal 135 amends a current Marion County code to prohibit smoking in parks which are owned or leased by the city or county.

“Our city’s parks have been an important refuge during the pandemic for residents seeking mental and physical wellness, but secondhand smoke and litter are detrimental to the health of our children and families and our environment," said Councilor John Barth, who authored the measure.

The ban, likely effective before July 4, 2021, can be enforced with fines, including a $100 ticket for a first offense. Subsequent violations could bring higher fines. Councilors who sponsored the bill said they expected signage and public awareness to support compliance.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE pic.twitter.com/WIeLpyAx7R — Indianapolis City-County Council (@IndyCouncil) May 11, 2021