Council approves merger of Beech Grove, Indianapolis fire departments

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Beech Grove and Indianapolis are merging fire departments.

The City-County Council approved the proposal Monday night, with changes starting December 25.

The 34 members on Beech Grove's department will keep their jobs, but work for the Indianapolis Fire Department instead. The merger will not impact ambulance services.

Beech Grove Mayor Dennis Buckley called the move a "win-win" for both cities.

“Our fire protection and inspection services will be much stronger, and our taxpayers will save hundreds of thousands of dollars," Buckley said.

The mayor said the money saved will be used for increased salaries for Beech Grove police officers and medical workers. The money will also benefit Beech Grove's parks and public works departments.