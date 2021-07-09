Coroner: Victim in Schofield Avenue death investigation had been shot

Indianapolis Metro Police discovered the body of an adult male on June 29.

The coroner's office says a male found at a home on Indy's near-north side last month died from gunshot wounds.

Metro Police officers found the man's body on Tuesday, June 29 when they were dispatched to the 3300 block of Schofield Avenue.

IMPD said at the time the victim "sustained injuries consistent with trauma" and began a death investigation.

On Thursday, the Marion County Coroner's Office said an autopsy revealed the victim "died from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound(s)."

The coroner is withholding the victim's name pending notification of relatives.

If you have information, contact IMPD's homicide division or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS.