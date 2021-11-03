Coroner rules woman's October 2020 death a homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro Police said Wednesday a woman's death late last year is now being investigated as a homicide.
At around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 9, 2020, officers were called to the 2500 block of English Avenue. When police arrived, they found an unresponsive adult female. The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died on Oct. 19.
Tuesday (March 9), the coroner's office ruled the death a homicide. A cause and manner of death has not been determined.
The victim's name was being withheld pending notification of relatives.
If you have information about the incident, call the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS. Anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers can result in a $1,000 reward.