Coroner rules woman's October 2020 death a homicide

It happened Oct. 9 in the 2500 block of English Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro Police said Wednesday a woman's death late last year is now being investigated as a homicide.

At around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 9, 2020, officers were called to the 2500 block of English Avenue. When police arrived, they found an unresponsive adult female. The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died on Oct. 19.

Tuesday (March 9), the coroner's office ruled the death a homicide. A cause and manner of death has not been determined.

The victim's name was being withheld pending notification of relatives.