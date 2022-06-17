Coroner calls East 10th Street death a homicide

A woman's body was found Tuesday evening on Indy's east side.

INDIANAPOLIS — The probe into a woman's death earlier this week is now a homicide investigation.

Indianapolis Metro Police officers answered a report of deceased person in the 4700 block of East 10th Street on Tuesday evening, March 15. An IMPD spokesperson said officers found the body of an adult female who had sustained apparent trauma.

On Thursday, the Marion County Coroner's Office conducted an autopsy and ruled the case a homicide.

IMPD is seeking help from the public. If you have information that could aid the investigation, contact Det. Jose Torres at 317-327-3475 or Jose.Torres@indy.gov.