13-day bike ride begins to honor 8 Indiana officers who died in 2021

Cops Cycling for Survivors began in Indianapolis Monday morning and will end July 23 at Crown Hill Cemetery.

INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday, dozens of cyclists hit the pavement on two wheels as part of the annual Cops Cycling for Survivors bicycle ride across the state of Indiana.

This is the 21st year that the ride will be taking place, as cyclists will be riding just under 1,000 miles over 13 days.

This year’s ride will pay tribute to eight officers who died in 2021:

Lt. Eugene Lasco, Indiana Department of Correction, End of Watch Feb. 21, 2021

Reserve Deputy James Driver, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, End of Watch March 29, 2021

Sergeant Thomas E. Sawyer, Hammond Police Department, End of Watch June 17, 2021

Detective Greg Ferency, Terre Haute Police Department, End of Watch July 7, 2021

Corporal Robert Wayne Nicholson, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, End of Watch Sept. 26, 2021

Reserve Deputy James R. Hirtzel, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, End of Watch Oct. 12, 2021

Town Marshal Anthony Wayne Hinshaw, Losantville Marshal’s Office, End of Watch Nov. 25, 2021

School Resource Officer John Davis Starks, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, End of Watch Dec. 8, 2021

Riders will be followed by a truck with the portraits and names of those eight officers killed, making stops in several areas, allowing for families to learn more about those officers.

"It's also a tribute to the community. The state of Indiana, we ride through small towns and get lots of waves and lots of positive honks and thumbs-up, and people are very, very supportive of this mission," said Kevin Getz, with Indiana State Police.

The organization is still collecting donations that will go toward the families of the fallen officers and their coworkers. Click here if you'd like to donate.

Here is the full schedule:

Day 1, Monday, July 11: Indianapolis to Richmond

Day 2, Tuesday, July 12: Richmond to Bluffton

Day 3, Wednesday, July 13: Bluffton to Angola

Day 4, Thursday, July 14: Angola to South Bend

Day 5, Friday, July 15: South Bend to Merrillville

Day 6, Saturday, July 16: Merrillville to Kentland

Day 7, Sunday, July 17: Kentland to Terre Haute

Day 8, Monday, July 18: Terre Haute to Princeton

Day 9, Tuesday, July 19: Princeton to Jasper

Day 10, Wednesday, July 20: Jasper to Jeffersonville

Day 11, Thursday, July 21: Jeffersonville to Madison

Day 12, Friday, July 22: Madison to Bloomington

Day 13, Saturday, July 23: Bloomington to Indianapolis

The ride will finish July 23 at Crown Hill Cemetery, Heroes of Public Safety Section.