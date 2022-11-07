13-day bike ride begins to honor 8 Indiana officers who died in 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday, dozens of cyclists hit the pavement on two wheels as part of the annual Cops Cycling for Survivors bicycle ride across the state of Indiana.
This is the 21st year that the ride will be taking place, as cyclists will be riding just under 1,000 miles over 13 days.
This year’s ride will pay tribute to eight officers who died in 2021:
- Lt. Eugene Lasco, Indiana Department of Correction, End of Watch Feb. 21, 2021
- Reserve Deputy James Driver, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, End of Watch March 29, 2021
- Sergeant Thomas E. Sawyer, Hammond Police Department, End of Watch June 17, 2021
- Detective Greg Ferency, Terre Haute Police Department, End of Watch July 7, 2021
- Corporal Robert Wayne Nicholson, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, End of Watch Sept. 26, 2021
- Reserve Deputy James R. Hirtzel, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, End of Watch Oct. 12, 2021
- Town Marshal Anthony Wayne Hinshaw, Losantville Marshal’s Office, End of Watch Nov. 25, 2021
- School Resource Officer John Davis Starks, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, End of Watch Dec. 8, 2021
Riders will be followed by a truck with the portraits and names of those eight officers killed, making stops in several areas, allowing for families to learn more about those officers.
"It's also a tribute to the community. The state of Indiana, we ride through small towns and get lots of waves and lots of positive honks and thumbs-up, and people are very, very supportive of this mission," said Kevin Getz, with Indiana State Police.
The organization is still collecting donations that will go toward the families of the fallen officers and their coworkers. Click here if you'd like to donate.
Here is the full schedule:
- Day 1, Monday, July 11: Indianapolis to Richmond
- Day 2, Tuesday, July 12: Richmond to Bluffton
- Day 3, Wednesday, July 13: Bluffton to Angola
- Day 4, Thursday, July 14: Angola to South Bend
- Day 5, Friday, July 15: South Bend to Merrillville
- Day 6, Saturday, July 16: Merrillville to Kentland
- Day 7, Sunday, July 17: Kentland to Terre Haute
- Day 8, Monday, July 18: Terre Haute to Princeton
- Day 9, Tuesday, July 19: Princeton to Jasper
- Day 10, Wednesday, July 20: Jasper to Jeffersonville
- Day 11, Thursday, July 21: Jeffersonville to Madison
- Day 12, Friday, July 22: Madison to Bloomington
- Day 13, Saturday, July 23: Bloomington to Indianapolis
The ride will finish July 23 at Crown Hill Cemetery, Heroes of Public Safety Section.
