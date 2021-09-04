Cops Cycling for Survivors honors Indiana officers who made the ultimate sacrifice

Four officers have died in the line of duty in 2021 including Det. Greg Ferency, Sgt. Thomas Sawyer, Reserve Deputy Sheriff James Driver, and Lt. Eugene Lasco.

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Dozens of cyclists hit the pavement Saturday for a special event to honor and remember Indiana law enforcement officers who've given the ultimate sacrifice.

The one-day ride, held at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Plainfield, is put on every year by the group "Cops Cycling for Survivors." Survivors like Jena Schoffstall who lost her son, Aaron, in 2000.

"He was working that day on November 28 and fell over the bridge working an accident. He had just gotten married three months before," said Schoffstall.

Aaron Schoffstall was 24-years-old and worked as a correctional officer at the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.

His name and his story, along with 450 other officers who have died in the line of duty, were read aloud by volunteers.

It was an emotional time for many, including the Tebbe family.

"All of sudden we lost Jake and it made it more of a special ride," said Deputy Matt Tebbe with Tipton County Sheriff's Office.

Tebbe lost his friend and colleague, Deputy Sheriff Jacob Calvin in 2014.

The Tebbe family joined the cause to help provide financial and emotional support to survivors.

"We visit with all the families every year to keep the memory alive and this family would be here to support us if we ever needed it," said Tami Tebbe. "It gives us a reason to ride, and it gives us a reason to keep pushing ourselves because the officers can't quit when they're on duty so when we're out, we don't quit either."

For Jena Schoffstall, she'll continue coming to as many events like this as she can.

"I do appreciate it so much that they take the time, and they don't forget," said Schoffstall.

Four officers have died in the line of duty in 2021. They include: