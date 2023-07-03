Cops Cycling for Survivors announces 2023 route

INDIANAPOLIS — A group of Indiana police officers and others are about to embark a two-week cycling journey to honor and remember their fallen colleagues.
The 22nd annual Cops Cycling for Survivors will depart on Monday, July 10 at 8 a.m. from the Police and Fire Fighters Memorial in downtown Indianapolis. The ride consists of active and retired police officers, law enforcement survivors, and friends and family members of law enforcement officers.
This ride is done every year to honor fallen law enforcement officers from the previous year. This year, the ride will honor Carroll County Deputy Noah Rainey, who died in a crash near Rossville on Jan. 29, Hamilton County Deputy Douglas Sanford, who died in March after along illness, Elwood Police Ofc. Noah Shahnavaz, who was shot and killed in the line of duty July 31, and Richmond Police Ofc. Seara Burton, who was shot in the line of duty on Aug. 10 and died Sept. 18, 2022. Correctional Officer Gary Weinke, who died from complications of COVID-19 in 2020, will also be honored during the ride.
The dates and route for the ride will be:
- July 10 — Indianapolis to Richmond
- July 11 — Richmond to Madison
- July 12 — Madison to Jeffersonville
- July 13 — Jeffersonville to Jasper
- July 14 — Jasper to Princeton
- July 15 — Princeton to Terre Haute
- July 16 — Terre Haute to Delphi
- July 17 — Delphi to Merrillville
- July 18 — Merrillville to South Bend
- July 19 — South Bend to Angola
- July 20 — Angola to Bluffton
- July 21 — Bluffton to Elwood
- July 22 — Elwood to Crown Hill Cemetery
Friends, family members, and supporters of the participating officers can track their progress on their Facebook page. Donations can be made at the Cops Cycling for Survivors website.