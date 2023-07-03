Cops Cycling for Survivors announces 2023 route

Four fallen officers lost in 2022 and a correctional officer who died in 2020 will be honored during the ride.

INDIANAPOLIS — A group of Indiana police officers and others are about to embark a two-week cycling journey to honor and remember their fallen colleagues.

The 22nd annual Cops Cycling for Survivors will depart on Monday, July 10 at 8 a.m. from the Police and Fire Fighters Memorial in downtown Indianapolis. The ride consists of active and retired police officers, law enforcement survivors, and friends and family members of law enforcement officers.

This ride is done every year to honor fallen law enforcement officers from the previous year. This year, the ride will honor Carroll County Deputy Noah Rainey, who died in a crash near Rossville on Jan. 29, Hamilton County Deputy Douglas Sanford, who died in March after along illness, Elwood Police Ofc. Noah Shahnavaz, who was shot and killed in the line of duty July 31, and Richmond Police Ofc. Seara Burton, who was shot in the line of duty on Aug. 10 and died Sept. 18, 2022. Correctional Officer Gary Weinke, who died from complications of COVID-19 in 2020, will also be honored during the ride.

The dates and route for the ride will be:

July 10 — Indianapolis to Richmond

July 11 — Richmond to Madison

July 12 — Madison to Jeffersonville

July 13 — Jeffersonville to Jasper

July 14 — Jasper to Princeton

July 15 — Princeton to Terre Haute

July 16 — Terre Haute to Delphi

July 17 — Delphi to Merrillville

July 18 — Merrillville to South Bend

July 19 — South Bend to Angola

July 20 — Angola to Bluffton

July 21 — Bluffton to Elwood

July 22 — Elwood to Crown Hill Cemetery