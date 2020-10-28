Restaurants around Indy are getting creative to cater to outdoor dining during the cold weather.

INDIANAPOLIS — With temperatures dropping, restaurants are getting creative when it comes to outdoor dining.

Public Greens, which is along the Monon Trail in Broad Ripple, just invested in several "greenhouses" for diners.

The greenhouses, which seat two to three people, are made of sturdy plastic. Manager Katie Pittman said they "do a good job blocking the wind and when the sun is out, they warm up quite a bit."

Pittman said the restaurants provide single-use blankets to keep customers cozy. She said the greenhouses are sanitized each time they're used and that windows allow for air flow.

"Everyone wants to feel comfortable and safe eating, not get those winter blues and get out the house a bit," she said.

Urban-Vines Winery & Brewery in Westfield is bringing back its plastic igloos for the third year in a row. Before, they were just for fun but now with the pandemic?

"It's critical for us this winter," Marc Rupenthal, head winemaker said. "We're limited on space right now in the indoor sections of the facility due to social distancing."

The three heated igloos, lounge-like inside, seat up to 8 people. Prices range from $30 to $50 for a two-hour stay.

Rupenthal said they're "using HEPA filters to filter the air and we have a break between groups to clean out any virus potentially in the air."

The igloos open for the season Sunday, Nov. 1 and Rupenthal said they're nearly booked solid for the next few months, but they do hope to buy more igloos.

"Demand has been so high we want to be able to supply enough for everyone to have space out here," he said.

Cafe Patachou on the north side is also offering outdoor dining this winter, again for those uneasy about eating indoors.

"We have our pop-up tent and are creating a little ambience with the topiaries and greenery and have top and ground heaters," Marketing director Maddy Dickerson said.

Richard Foran, enjoying lunch with others, said he's glad to have the option to "still sit outside."

Asked about the temperature inside the tent, Foran said, "As you can tell it's really warm and I'm in shorts."