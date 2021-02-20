Contractors have nearly finished clearing snow from Indianapolis side streets

After heavy snow fell across Marion County earlier this week, DPW hired 100 contractor plows to clear 3,000 lane miles of streets.

INDIANAPOLIS — Contractors hired by the city to plow Marion County side streets are at or near completion, meaning at least one center lane is cleared for passage

A spokesperson for the Department of Public Works said contractors working in Pike, Washington, Decatur and Franklin townships had finished by late Friday afternoon.

Those in Lawrence and Wayne townships had completed about one-half of the streets they were assigned, while side streets in Center, Warren and Perry townships were expected to be finished by late Saturday morning.

The city was bombarded with calls after the first significant snowfall in several years dumped up to 12 inches across Indianapolis

Typically, DPW crews take care of the major thoroughfares across the city. Two vendors have been under contract to clear the so-called "residential connectors," streets that take residents from neighborhoods to the main streets.

(1/3) Overnight, 100 additional contracted plow trucks mobilized for all townships to address 3,000+ lane miles of public residential roadways not previously plowed as part of the Connector network. ❄️💪



Our crews sincerely appreciate your patience.https://t.co/Z3MxxFf8X2 — Indy Snow Force (@IndySnowForce) February 19, 2021