Construction underway on Hobbs Station in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Construction began this week on a $300 million mixed-use development on the east side of Plainfield.

Hobbs Station is located on the north side of Old National Road, across from Perry Crossing, between State Road 267 and Reagan Parkway.

Phase 1 of the planned development is set to be completed at the end of 2024, according to New City Development of Indianapolis. The first phase includes 300 apartment units and 30,000 square feet of street-level restaurant and retail space.

NCD Partners did not name any of the restaurants or retailers that will fill the commercial space, except to say they are talking with multiple vendors.

Pulte Homes and Pyatt Homes are also building 98 single-family houses as part of the first phase of the new development. A pair of mid-sized logistics buildings totaling 500,000 square feet are also part of the initial construction phase.

An extension to the Vandalia Trail and a public park with pickleball and bocce ball are some of the amenities planned.

“There is a huge opportunity for us to pay homage to Plainfield’s history, while continuing on the work to expand the town’s core and trail systems for all residents,” said Isaac Bamgbose, founder and president of New City Development.

When finished, Hobbs Station is expected to include as many as 240 single-family homes, 650 multi-family residences, 90 senior housing residences, 70,000 square feet of commercial space, 500,000 square feet of logistics space and 200,000 square feet of office space.