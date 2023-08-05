Construction project to convert 8 Indy roads from one-way to two-way

The project aims to make Indianapolis roadways safer for everyone.

INDIANAPOLIS — Happening this week, Indianapolis will begin installing signs ahead of another construction project. The Department of Public Works said the focus is improved safety with fewer crashes around downtown.

Speeding, even drag racing, is a problem around Indy, resulting in crashes, injuries and fatalities, sometimes hours apart.

"The street should serve the residents who live along that street without compromising their safety," said Jordan Williams, DPW's senior project manager for road design.

Williams said this project aims to improve safety.

Drivers go faster on one-way streets than two-way streets, according to the federal highway administration.

"When you have two lanes in each direction, people can line up to each other and literally drag race. When you have one lane in each direction, you no longer can do that," said Williams.

Roads with lanes in both directions create a more direct route, better visibility and more business.

A planning study identified eight thoroughfares in central Indianapolis that need converted.

$46 million is driving an existing project, thanks to a federal grant and city dollars. "Now, we have the horsepower so to speak," Williams said.

The following roads will be converted:

Capitol Avenue from 21st to 38th streets

Illinois Street from 21st to 38th streets

Pennsylvania Street from I-65N to Fall Creek Parkway S Drive

Delaware Street from I-65N to Fall Creek Parkway S Drive

Alabama Street from Washington Street to Michigan Street

New Jersey Street from Washington Street to Michigan Street

East Street from Washington Street to 10th Street

College Avenue from Virginia Avenue to Market Street

DPW said Central Avenue between Fall Creek and 10th Street, which has been completed, is a good example of what's to come.

"As a pedestrian, it was very hostile. It was still the same number of lanes, it felt like a major highway coming right at you. Now, it feels like a much more residential, calm space to be," Williams said. The city is now in the design process.

"I think very much these two-way conversions will elevate the people who live along the streets and the city as a whole, make it a much more attractive place to live and comfortable for people playing outside with their children outside," said Williams.