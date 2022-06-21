$10 million in construction begins on Marion County's worst roads

City leaders are also planning to spend an additional $3 million on designing future residential roadway projects.

INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Indianapolis is on the fast track to fixing its many bumpy and below-average roads.

Last week city leaders passed a proposal to pour $13 million into repairing and redesigning Marion County's roads. The bulk of that, $10 million, is going directly toward immediate road repairs. After the proposal passed, city leaders didn't delay putting that money to work.

On Tuesday, Mayor Joe Hogsett announced road repairs have already begun on both East 91st Street and South Tibbs Avenue. These two roads are part of the more than 100 lane miles expected to be rehabilitated this summer through the effort.

“We know better infrastructure is an urgent priority for all neighborhoods. That’s why, only two weeks after my office proposed an additional $13 million for enhancing residential streets, we have begun work on projects throughout Marion County," Hogsett said.

The road repairs will target the most deteriorated streets in each of the city-county councillors' districts. The streets that will undergo immediate rehabilitation include segments of:

Moore Road

College Avenue

Allisonville Road

Hague Road

East 79th Street

West 56th Street

East 46th Street

West 62nd Street

West 30th Street

Burdsal Parkway

Emerson Avenue

Tobey Drive

Cumberland Road

West 10th Street

West Ray Street

East St. Clair Street

East Hanna Avenue

East 10th Street

Superior Road

East Troy Avenue

West Morris Street

Brehob Road

East Edgewood Road

East Southport Road

East 91st Street

Grandview Drive

Dugan Drive

South Tibbs Avenue

City-County Councilor Dan Boots said $3 million of the funding passed last week will go toward designing future residential roadway projects. The funds will kick-start future improvements along residential streets, preparing designs for full street reconstruction.

Boots explained that this funding is unique — and necessary — because over the last 25 years, "very little money" has gone directly toward residential roads.

"Getting into the neighborhoods, getting into the side streets is a novel thing and it's the magic of the administration here to make wine out of water, to create some of this money," Boots said of the new funding.