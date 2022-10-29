Ground-breaking ceremony held for Carmel's 1st mosque

The Al Salam Foundation spearheaded the effort to build the Islamic Life Center on Shelbourne Road in Carmel.

CARMEL, Ind. — The beginning of construction for Carmel's first mosque was marked Saturday with a ground-breaking ceremony, which included comments from community leaders, food, prayer and socializing.

Carmel Mayor James Brainard, Congressman Andre Carson, Senator Fady Qaddoura, and faith leaders in and surrounding Indianapolis attended the ceremony. Plus, organizers said they expected about 450 community members from Carmel, Westfield, Zionsville and Fishers to also be in attendance.

Saturday's event was the next step toward reaching that goal, and it followed what Al Salam described as a "contentious" 10-year rezoning process.

Nadeem Iklaque, the founder of Al Salam, said during that decade-long rezoning process, the group worked with the community to dispel misconceptions about the Islamic faith.

"From day one, the vision of Al Salam was involving everyone. Not only the people that belong to our faith, but we were involved in interfaith communications and activities. Reaching out to neighboring churches, brothers and sisters in other faith, and even those who do not have a faith," said Iklaque.

The foundation was finally granted approval to build the mosque in February 2018.

Al Salam shared renderings at the event that show what the Islamic Life Center will soon look like. They hope to have construction completed in 2 years.

