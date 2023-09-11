Conner Prairie to offer free admission for 1 day

The museum, located at 13400 Allisonville Road in Fishers, will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 16.

FISHERS, Ind. — Conner Prairie is offering all guests free admission on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Free Admission Day is made possible thanks to support from the Hamilton County Community Foundation.

Advanced ticketing is not required as tickets will be available on-site throughout the day, but if you'd like a quicker entrance into the museum, reserve the number of tickets you'll need on Conner Prairie's website, and follow the steps to complete your transaction.

Members do not need to reserve tickets and will check-in as normal.

