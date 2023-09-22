Conner Prairie announces $33 million transformation of indoor exhibits

There will also be an immersive play space and a brand-new entry to the grounds.

FISHERS, Ind. — Conner Prairie is looking at a $33 million reimagining of how guests will experience its indoor exhibits.

The new Museum Experience Center will provide six experience areas. Guests will enjoy expanded exhibit space and programming opportunities. The expansion will also allow for Conner Prairie to attract traveling exhibits.

There will also be an immersive play space and a brand-new entry to the grounds.

Conner Prairie is also looking forward to display even more historical pieces from the museum's 27,000-piece collection of artifacts.

“The newly imagined Museum Experience Center will not only enrich lives through its incredible immersive experiences, but will also serve as a beacon of opportunity, fostering community and bridging the past to the present. “Conner Prairie President and CEO Norman Burns said.

Conner Prairie said its campaign since 2018 has raised $40 million in support. Those funds have helped with exhibits including Promised Land as Proving Ground, and the Trails at Conner Prairie, both set to open spring of 2024.

Experiences inside the Museum Experience Center will be closed beginning Nov. 27, 2023. The Museum Experience Center will continue to be used for special events, ticketing and membership sales, and as an entrance for A Merry Prairie Holiday through the end of 2023. The entire building will close beginning Feb. 5, 2024. It is expected to reopen to the public in 2025.