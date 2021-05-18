Conflict in the Middle East felt by Palestinians and Jewish communities in Indianapolis

“We need to look at what is happening right now, right in front of our eyes,” said a student organizer at a Tuesday vigil in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — Families from both the Palestinian and Jewish communities in Indianapolis are witnessing first-hand the conflict between the Israelis and the Palestinians, making it deeply personal and visceral, despite being thousands of miles away.

It’s deeply personal too, for Fady Khoury and Nathan Farahan.

Khoury is Palestinian. Farahan is Jewish. The two men grew up in Indianapolis and have been best friends since grade school. They came together for a vigil on Monument Circle Tuesday to remember the more than 200 Palestinians killed in the past 10 days.

“It’s never gotten in the way of our friendship,” Khoury said of the ongoing fighting in the Middle East.

“People have a lot more in common than they have differences,” said Farahan.

Tuesday’s vigil was organized by Students for Justice in Palestine from Butler University and IUPUI.

“We need to look at what is happening right now, right in front of our eyes,” said a student organizer who didn’t want to give her name. “What we see happening in front of our eyes is ethnic cleansing and genocide and apartheid and that hurts everyone."

“Were it not for the Iron Dome, more than 3,000 rockets would have successfully landed on Israeli civilians,” said Lindsey Mintz with the Indianapolis Jewish Community Relations Council, who says Israel is acting in self-defense. “We have to acknowledge the fact that a sovereign country, Israel, is defending the very lives of its citizenry and that’s what every state has the right to do.”

The vigil's organizer sees it differently, calling the Palestinians “the oppressed” and Israel “the oppressor.”

“The oppressed, when they stand up, whatever means they use, it is in defense of life,” she said. “It is in defense of freedom. It is pushing toward a world with equal rights for everyone."

For Farahan and Khoury, despite their sometimes-differing views on the conflict, they can agree on this: “No matter what side of the issue you’re on, that human life has value, and that both sides need to see that,” said Farahan.