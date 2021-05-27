Condado Tacos opening Carmel location June 3

To celebrate the grand opening on Thursday, June 3, Condado Tacos is offering a free taco with any purchase and half-off margaritas.

CARMEL, Ind — Condado Tacos is opening its third central Indiana location.

The Carmel location at 12545 Old Meridian St. will officially open Thursday, June 3 at 11 a.m.

To celebrate the grand opening, the restaurant is offering a free taco with any purchase and half-off margaritas all day on June 3.

The grand opening celebration continues through the weekend. Guests who post a photo of their taco to Instagram or Facebook during opening weekend with #condadocarmel will be entered to win a $100 Condado gift card.

On Friday, June 4 and Saturday, June 5, the first 1,000 guests each day will receive a complementary “Peel & Win” card for a chance to win free menu items, gift cards or free tacos for one year.

The Carmel location will be open Sunday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Condado Tacos also has locations in downtown Indianapolis (530 Massachusetts Ave) and Broad Ripple (838 Broad Ripple Ave).