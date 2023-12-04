Concerns voiced over speeding, reckless driving along East 38th Street

A business owner said "it's just a matter of time" before another crash if authorities don't take action.

INDIANAPOLIS — Some around Indianapolis are voicing concern about what they call frequent reckless driving after a car crashed into a building Tuesday night on East 38th Street and North Illinois.

Rahsaan Muhammad said he sees it all outside his business on 38th Street. It's a busy road that sees nonstop traffic.

"Before you set the camera up, we just saw two car accidents," said Muhammad.

His business, Assista, shares space in a building with the company on the corner, where an SUV hit Tuesday night. A post on the Nextdoor app shows the car lodged in the front entrance. According to the police report, the driver of the SUV fled after the crash and hasn't been found.

Muhammad said this kind of scene doesn't surprise him.

"This is the second time it's happened in four years," he said.

People on the post expressed their concerns about speeding in the area, even calling it a drag strip. But Muhammad said speeding is not the only factor causing the accidents.

"The lanes are funny and the turning lanes are set up kind of weird," Muhammed said.

With countless cars driving through the area each day, he worries things won't get better if something doesn't change.

"The intersection is dangerous. I don't want people to lose their lives or livelihood. If they haven't fixed the problem, it's going to happen a third time. They need to fix the street, fix the signal or maybe rearrange the lanes or something will happen again. It's just a matter of time," said Muhammad.