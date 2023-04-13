Concerns remain over smoke from Richmond warehouse fire, testing continues

Evacuation orders remain in effect Thursday for about 2,000 people.

RICHMOND, Ind. — Evacuation orders remain in effect for about 2,000 people in the city.

On Thursday afternoon, firefighters said the warehouse fire was about 90% contained.

"We have focused more with going into the hot zone and with bulldozers and turning things overs and applying foam," said Richmond Fire Chief Tim Brown.

Officials say the area is still considered hazardous.

The EPA says it found two samples, collected within a mile-and-a-half of the site of the warehouse fire, that were positive for a type of asbestos.

One of those, called chrysotile, is one of the most common types of asbestos found in roofs, ceilings and walls.

The EPA also detected compounds in a class of chemicals used in many consumer products like household cleaners, polishes and gasoline.

Workers are now at 34 locations collecting samples and taking measurements around the clock. They have not detected any other compounds they were looking for.

"The sample we took from the fire site again is called a grab. We just try to get a one-time grab sample just to see what's present. The sample we took from the hospital will have been slowly collected over a 24-hour period and, again, that's more representative of than maybe an instantaneous breath of something versus having breathed it over 24 hours," said Jason Sewell with the EPA.

The health department is urging everyone to practice safety.

"That plume was shifting a little bit and people that may not have experienced that smoke all of a sudden experienced that smoke. So it's important that you practice that sheltering in place," said Christine Stinson, executive director with the Wayne County Health Department.

Brown said he wants to get the plume taken care of and await results of air samples before determining if it's safe for residents to return home.

"So when we get those two elements taken care of, then we'll get together and make that decision," said Brown.

A decision many residents in Richmond are waiting for.