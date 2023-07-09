Community weighs in on $15 million expansion plan at Indy's MLK Center

Before the center breaks ground on major improvements in 2024, they want to hear from neighbors.

INDIANAPOLIS — For 26 years, the MLK Center has been serving the community on West 40th Street in Indianapolis.

"You can come here for what you need. You can come here to serve. You can come here to be a part of the community. It really warms my heart to know that people feel like this is their neighborhood center," said Allison Luthe, the center's executive director.

Now, they say, the center is busting at the seams.

"We are turning away more youth and families than ever," Luthe said. "It's really important that we grow with the needs of the neighborhood and the wants and desires that people have asked for."

To do that, the center plans to add more than 40,000 square feet to their building, part of a $15 million expansion project that could include classrooms, gyms and multi-purpose space.

"This is a neighborhood center. It was started by neighbors. It continues to be owned and operated by neighbors and we are fortunate to have grant funds to support what people want and need," said Luthe.

But before they break ground in 2024, they want to hear from the community, they invited neighbors to learn more about the project and offer feedback.

"I think they are keeping the community in mind as they go forward with their project. I think that's the most important thing," said Holly Simpson.

There were some people who voiced their concerns about possible traffic, noise and the timeline of the project. Aprili Amani was one of the people who came to learn about the project.

"I would love to see the opposing sides of the construction and the opposing side of the advancement of the center to find a middle ground," Amani said.

In order for the center and the surrounding community to continue to be successful, she suggests everyone remember the mission of the center.

"We are going to need catalysts of this community coming together with a solid intention to build community and acknowledge the MLK Center is very important. It is a vital aspect of not only the Butler-Tarkington community, it's vital to Indianapolis." said Amani.