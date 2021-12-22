Community Sports & Wellness opens in Pendleton

The 123,000 square foot facility offers activities in sports, education and physical training for all ages.

PENDLETON, Ind. — The weather has turned colder and people are looking for an indoor venue to get a workout in or a place for the kids to get out and burn off some steam. For people in the Pendleton area, there's a new option.

Community Sports & Wellness is now open. It is a 123,000 square foot facility that offers activities in sports, education and physical training for all ages.

There has been something of an explosion recently in people seeking indoor places for fitness.

"Absolutely," said a CSW spokesperson. "They've been cooped up and they're looking for a way to go out and be active together."

There's tennis, pickleball, gymnastics, cheer programs and a ninja course.

"The Fun Space" is where kids - and adults - can run and tumble through a variety of stations.

There's also food and a Starbuck's cafe. Wi-fi connectivity is available.

The facility lists the following hours of operation:

Monday through Thursday: 5:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Friday: 5:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Saturday: 7:30 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Sunday: Noon - 6:00 p.m.

Community Sports & Wellness is located at 395 Heritage Way, Pendleton.

What other people are reading:







