Fall Shred Day planned for Oct. 23

INDIANAPOLIS — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is a report from 2019's Shred Day event.
Indianapolis residents will have the opportunity to drop off items for shredding and electronic recycling soon.
Community Shred-It and Electronics Recycling day is set for Saturday, Oct. 23. WTHR will once again partner with IMPD to host the event in the station's parking lot.
Shred Day runs from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at five locations in the Indianapolis area:
- Carmel/north side: Creekside Middle School, 3525 W. 126th St.
- Lawrence/east side: Belzer Middle School, 7555 E. 56th St.
- Greenwood/south side: Greenwood Park mall, 1251 U,S. 31 North
- Speedway/west side: Speedway Police Department, 1410 N. Lynhurst Dr.
- Indianapolis: WTHR, 1000 N. Meridian St.
There is a $5 requested donation for each box of shredding and a 420 fee per TV or computer monitor recycled.
