Fall Shred Day planned for Oct. 23

There will be five Indianapolis-area locations where residents can drop items off for shredding or electronic recycling.

Indianapolis residents will have the opportunity to drop off items for shredding and electronic recycling soon.

Community Shred-It and Electronics Recycling day is set for Saturday, Oct. 23. WTHR will once again partner with IMPD to host the event in the station's parking lot.

Shred Day runs from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at five locations in the Indianapolis area:

Carmel/north side: Creekside Middle School, 3525 W. 126th St.

Creekside Middle School, 3525 W. 126th St. Lawrence/east side: Belzer Middle School, 7555 E. 56th St.

Belzer Middle School, 7555 E. 56th St. Greenwood/south side: Greenwood Park mall, 1251 U,S. 31 North

Greenwood Park mall, 1251 U,S. 31 North Speedway/west side: Speedway Police Department, 1410 N. Lynhurst Dr.

Speedway Police Department, 1410 N. Lynhurst Dr. Indianapolis: WTHR, 1000 N. Meridian St.

There is a $5 requested donation for each box of shredding and a 420 fee per TV or computer monitor recycled.