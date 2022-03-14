Community, city leaders attend prayer service for an end to violence in Indianapolis streets

Marvin Reynolds, who helped organize the event, said the recent fatal shootings of two teenagers at Dubarry Park added to a sense of urgency for the meeting.

INDIANAPOLIS — In response to recent violence, neighbors gathered Sunday at First Trinity Lutheran Church ELCA to not only pray for peace in our streets, but also for our leaders.

"There is no doubt Indianapolis is facing a number of challenges right now," said Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears.

On Sunday a small crowd, including city leaders, gathered to bow their heads and pray over those challenges.

"Everybody who is here today is here for one reason. We want to see what we can do to make those challenges go away. We want to see what we can do to uplift this city to rise up to those challenges," said Mears.

"Even though this group is relatively small, I believe the answers are here," said IMPD Chief Randall Taylor.

Marvin Reynolds helped organize the event. He said the recent fatal shootings of 14-year-old Da'Vonta White and 15-year-old Isaiah Jackson at Dubarry Park added to the sense of urgency for this meeting.

"I'm a father of three boys. I can't imagine losing my child, especially to gun violence. It's very painful to see we have young men and women who are dying at an early age due to this out-of-control violence in our city," said Reynolds.

"One of my biggest concerns in Indianapolis is that I don't want our young folks or any of our folks to get too used to the sound of gunfire," Taylor said. "Unfortunately, there are certain parts of town that it is way too common. That is concerning because I think you can get numb to it. When you get numb to it I think the battle is won by the evil one."

Leaders in attendance said they realize prayer alone will not decrease the violence in the city, but working together will.

"It does take a community working together, not just faith community but all residents to come together to say we must stop the violence," said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett. "We must learn how to engage each other and how to resolve conflicts short of a gun.