Russ Milligan impacted countless lives in his 31 years as an educator.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The Center Grove Schools community is mourning the death of beloved teacher and softball coach Russ Milligan.

The high school's principal sent us a statement saying "The Center Grove family has experienced a tremendous loss. Russ Milligan impacted countless lives through his 31 years of teaching."

Milligan led his softball teams to 5 state championships.