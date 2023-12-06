Indianapolis community leaders frustrated after violent weekend

The city is grieving after 22 people, including 4 children, were shot over the weekend.

INDIANAPOLIS — Across Indianapolis this weekend, more than twenty people were hit by gunfire.

It's frustrating for community leaders like Ashley Gurvitz.

"Whatever differences that are keeping us apart, I'm saying now is enough," said Gurvitz. "I can't, I can't."

She lives on Indy's near-northeast side where she put together the third consecutive Community Love Fest over the weekend. It's an event promoting safety and community collaboration and addressing gun violence.

"Our youth need to understand that there are people here that want you to succeed," said Gurvitz. "Whatever we need to do to be better listeners and collaborators so you know there are better choices."

Kurt Moore helped organize Love Fest as well. He owns K-Love's Auto Detailing on 38th and Keystone.

"I'm a business owner here," said Moore. "There's violence all around me."

He wants to be a leading force in changing the violence in his neighborhood and across the city.

"If we don't give back and impact our community in a positive way, starting with the kids, with the youth, then the blessing was for naught," said Moore

But they don't count on one weekend a year to create change. It's work they're putting in every day.

"I just know whether you are a neighbor here, a business owner, we shouldn't have to have all of the things on the preventative unless we do our part every single day," said Gurvitz.

"I'll give my life in order to give one of those young men an opportunity to have a safe and successful life," said Moore.

One of the shootings happened just down the street from Washington Park, where a majority of Love Fest happened.