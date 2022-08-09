Community Hospital North ending inpatient pediatric, PICU services next month

The hospital told 13News their partnership with Riley Children's Health has evolved the use of these services.

INDIANAPOLIS — Community Hospital North has revealed plans to close their inpatient pediatric and PICU services next month.

The decision will not impact newborn care, NICU services or pediatric outpatient surgeries. Also, pediatric patients can still be seen in the emergency department.

For those who need inpatient services, they'll be able to access Riley's pediatric team at IU Health North or Riley Hospital for Children's downtown campus.

"This decision was not made lightly, and it does not in any way reflect the care and dedication provided by our pediatric caregivers," a hospital spokesperson said.