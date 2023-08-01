Community holds vigil for man killed at Lake Castleton Apartments

Rev. Matt Landry with Castleton United Methodist Church led the small group in prayer Sunday afternoon, as they remembered the life of 25-year-old Sean McNellye.

INDIANAPOLIS — On Sunday, dozens of community members and faith leaders gathered at Lake Castleton Apartments on the northeast side of Indianapolis to remember the life of a 25-year-old man killed over a week ago.

"The senseless violence that continues to take place needs to stop all over the city," Rev. Matt Landry with Castleton United Methodist Church said.

Landry led the small group in prayer Sunday afternoon, as they remembered the life of 25-year-old Sean McNellye.

"Let us remember the families and loved ones of those who have died from gun violence," Landry said. "We acknowledge their pain and deep grief."

McNellye was shot and killed at the Lake Castleton Apartments just after 1 p.m. on New Year's Eve. The shooting has left some neighbors feeling unsafe.

"A lot of really good people that live here and just a few bad people come in here and make this place look bad, but I want to be able to go out late at night and be comfortable coming home from work and same with all the people I know that live here. I want them to be comfortable too," said Leah Thornberg, who's a resident at the apartment complex.

Thornberg has lived at the apartments for the last several years and showed support at Sunday's vigil. She's just hoping improvements can be made and the violence ends.

"Small steps of improvements and safety measures can make a huge difference," Thornberg said. "Maybe having a little bit of a presence, fixing this place up a little bit. Just doing basic things to make people feel a little bit more secure."

